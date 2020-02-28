Home Nation

Chandigarh diary

Thousands of paying guest (PG) accommodations are being run illegally in the city and only 25 are registered with the Chandigarh administration.

Published: 28th February 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Boosting city’s water storage capacity 
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has approved Rs 37 crore for upgrading the water storage capacity in the city from the existing 45 million gallons per day (MGD) to 90 MGD. The approval will give city residents a relief from water shortage in the coming summer. At present, there is a demand for around 95 MGD of water. In summer, it rises to around 125 MGD but the water availability is of 120 MGD. The Sector 39 waterworks reservoir receives supply from the Kajauli waterworks. If the plan is implemented, there will be double storage facility and lesser chances of water cuts.

Annual approvals mandatory for running a PG
Thousands of paying guest (PG) accommodations are being run illegally in the city and only 25 are registered with the Chandigarh administration. After the tragic incident in which three girls lost their lives in a fire in a PG in Sector 32 recently the issue of illegal PGs in the city is back in focus. The administration swung into action and launched a crackdown on unauthorised PG accommodations in the city and sealed a few. The Chandigarh Estate Office had also floated a helpline number 1860-1802067 where any citizen can call and provide information about any illegal paying guest facility. Now, the Chandigarh Administration has decided to frame a new policy making annual approvals mandatory for registration of PG accommodations.

Underground bin project shut
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has shut down a pilot project of underground bins for adjusting a few vendors in Sector 22.  These underground bins were removed as garbage from it could not be lifted and the corporation could not repair its broken hydraulic chain. It was built by sanitation firm Lion Services as part of its corporate social responsibility programme and started operations in 2018. The bin has a capacity of one tonne and was emptied with a hydraulic system. At the time of its inauguration, councillors had said more such bins would be opened in the city, but the one opened as a pilot project itself has been removed.

Chandigarh to represent country at PISA
Chandigarh will represent the country in the Programme for International Students Assessment (PISA) 2021 rankings. India was ranked second last among the 73 countries in PISA held in 2009. Now, it is participating after 10 years along with Brazil, China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia. The city is expected to leave behind 20 countries, out of 80 countries, participating in PISA. About 5,250 students from the city will be taken as a sample randomly a few days before the test in April 2021. PISA is a study, which is conducted to educational system by measuring 15-year-old students’ scholastic performance in science, mathematics and reading.

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp