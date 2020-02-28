Chandigarh diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Boosting city’s water storage capacity

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has approved Rs 37 crore for upgrading the water storage capacity in the city from the existing 45 million gallons per day (MGD) to 90 MGD. The approval will give city residents a relief from water shortage in the coming summer. At present, there is a demand for around 95 MGD of water. In summer, it rises to around 125 MGD but the water availability is of 120 MGD. The Sector 39 waterworks reservoir receives supply from the Kajauli waterworks. If the plan is implemented, there will be double storage facility and lesser chances of water cuts.

Annual approvals mandatory for running a PG

Thousands of paying guest (PG) accommodations are being run illegally in the city and only 25 are registered with the Chandigarh administration. After the tragic incident in which three girls lost their lives in a fire in a PG in Sector 32 recently the issue of illegal PGs in the city is back in focus. The administration swung into action and launched a crackdown on unauthorised PG accommodations in the city and sealed a few. The Chandigarh Estate Office had also floated a helpline number 1860-1802067 where any citizen can call and provide information about any illegal paying guest facility. Now, the Chandigarh Administration has decided to frame a new policy making annual approvals mandatory for registration of PG accommodations.

Underground bin project shut

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has shut down a pilot project of underground bins for adjusting a few vendors in Sector 22. These underground bins were removed as garbage from it could not be lifted and the corporation could not repair its broken hydraulic chain. It was built by sanitation firm Lion Services as part of its corporate social responsibility programme and started operations in 2018. The bin has a capacity of one tonne and was emptied with a hydraulic system. At the time of its inauguration, councillors had said more such bins would be opened in the city, but the one opened as a pilot project itself has been removed.

Chandigarh to represent country at PISA

Chandigarh will represent the country in the Programme for International Students Assessment (PISA) 2021 rankings. India was ranked second last among the 73 countries in PISA held in 2009. Now, it is participating after 10 years along with Brazil, China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia. The city is expected to leave behind 20 countries, out of 80 countries, participating in PISA. About 5,250 students from the city will be taken as a sample randomly a few days before the test in April 2021. PISA is a study, which is conducted to educational system by measuring 15-year-old students’ scholastic performance in science, mathematics and reading.

