Congress, NCP pressurise Sena to bring anti-CAA, NRC resolutions

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners Congress and NCP are mounting pressure on the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra to table a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPA) and National Register of Citizens (NCR). NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik, a minister in the Maharashtra government, on Thursday said the implementation of CAA did not come under the preview of the state government so why should Maharashtra implement it? “We will not allow the implementation of NRC. The Census was conducted in 2010, however, in this current Census, a new set of questions were framed.

We have objections over these new questions. All MVA leaders will sit together and decide. However, the decision will not be in tandem with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s secrete plan,” Malik said. Senior Congress leader Naseem Khan said the MVA government should pass an anti-NPR, NRC resolution in the state Assembly. “Maharashtra government should clear its stand on NRC and NPR. They should bring an anti-NRC, NPR resolution on the lines of what the Nitish Kumar-led government has done in Bihar,” he said. Khan also met Thackeray and deputy CM Ajit Pawar with his demand. “Bihar has opposed NPR and said the Census should be conducted according to the 2010 procedure.”

