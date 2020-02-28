Home Nation

Delhi activists who went to visit detention camp in Assam sent back by police

The activists, numbering 17, were travelling by a bus that was intercepted at Srirampur check gate on Assam-West Bengal border in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

Published: 28th February 2020 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier said that the NRC will definitely be implemented in Karnataka and construction of the detention centre has been almost completed.

For representationsal purposes (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A group of activists from Delhi, who tried to enter Assam by road via West Bengal to visit a detention camp for illegal immigrants, was detained and then sent back by Assam Police on Friday.

The activists, numbering 17, were travelling by a bus that was intercepted at Srirampur check gate on Assam-West Bengal border in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

The activists, including Magsaysay award winner Sandeep Pandey, had come under the banner of “Samvidhan Bachao, Nagarikta Bachao, Bharat Banao Yatra” and they wanted to visit the detention camp being built at Matia in Assam’s Goalpara district.

The activists were members of Socialist Party India, Khudai Khidmatgaar, National Alliance of People’s Movement and Justice Forum Assam.

The Kokrajhar district authorities had prior information about the team’s visit and as such, they enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the area two days ago and deployed a large number of personnel of the police and paramilitary forces on Friday.

The police said the activists were denied entry as their presence in the state would have vitiated peace and tranquillity.

“Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed. There was all the likelihood that the team’s presence could disturb the fragile balance among the communities and peace and tranquillity in the district. Accordingly, an order was issued by the District Magistrate. On the basis of it, they were stopped at the border. After all formalities, they left,” Inspector General of Police Anurag Agarwal told this newspaper.

Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Roushan, said before their arrival, the activists were intimated not to go ahead with the visit but they did not pay heed to it.

Pandey told journalists at the site that they had set out from Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

“Why are they so afraid? We wanted to see only a building,” he said.

Fellow activist Faisal Khan said they had planned a human chain near the Matia detention camp.

“We learnt about the enforcement of Section 144 of the CrPC last night. When we arrived at around 1 pm today, we saw some 400-500 security personnel deployed to the site,” he said.

The activists started their journey on February 23 and they travelled via Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA Assam Assam detention camps Delhi
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp