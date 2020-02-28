Home Nation

Hate speech: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on pleas seeking FIR against Owaisi brothers 

The petition filed by Hindu Sena alleged that inflammatory speeches were made by Assaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan and sought strict actions against them.

Published: 28th February 2020 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

IMIM leaders Assaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the central government and others on a petition filed by Hindu Sena seeking registration of FIR against AIMIM leaders Assaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan over their alleged hate speeches.

The court also issued notices to the Centre and others on another plea filed by advocate Sanjjiiv Kumaar seeking registration of FIR against social activist Harsh Mander, RJ Sayema, actor Swara Bhaskar and AAP leader Amanatullah Khan.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the respondents to file their response on the petitions and listed the matter for further hearing on April 13, the day when the court will also hear a petition filed by social activist Harsh Mander on the matter concerning the violence in northeast Delhi.

Both petitioners, the Hindu Sena and advocate Sanjjiiv Kumaar, have also filed impleadment application seeking to be made a party in the petition filed by Mander.

The petition filed by Hindu Sena alleged that inflammatory speeches were made by Assaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan and sought strict actions against them.

"The hate speech of Waris Pathan surcharged the communal tension in Delhi which has resulted in the death of several people," the plea alleged.

Advocate Kumaar, in his petition, also sought registration of FIR against Mander under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act 2000 with charges including sedition, provocation, public mischief, criminal intimidation etc.

The petition also sought directions to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct a probe in the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi, in which at least 38 people have died while around 200 people have been injured over the past few days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Hindu Sena AIMIM Assaduddin Owaisi Akbaruddin Owaisi hate speech
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp