Home Nation

Kapil Sibal 'thanks' PM Narendra Modi for 'speedy response' to Delhi riots

In his first reaction to the Delhi violence, PM Narendra Modi had on Wednesday appealed for peace and brotherhood.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his reaction to the violence in Delhi, thanking him for the "speedy response" after "69 hours of silence".

In his first reaction to the violence, Prime Minister Modi had on Wednesday appealed for peace and brotherhood and said he had held an extensive review of the prevailing situation in various parts of the national capital.

ALSO READ: Delhi violence death toll reaches 42 with four more deaths at GTB Hospital

"Speedy response! Thank you Modi ji for making an appeal to our brothers and sisters after 69 hours of silence. In the meantime: 38 dead, still counting. Over 200 injured, thousands scarred, properties destroyed,"

"As for our CM. He prayed! And your minister blames Congress," Sibal said.

At least 42 were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on Sunday after clashes between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those opposing it spiralled out of control.

