Khasi Students' Union member killed in clash with non-tribals over CAA, ILP in Meghalaya

The victim, who was grievously injured, succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital. Several other KSU members and policemen were injured in the clashes.

Published: 28th February 2020 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

The clashes broke out at Ichamati village in Shella at the end of a meeting organized to discuss CAA and ILP and witnessed participation by hundreds of tribals and non-tribals from the area and neighbouring villages.

The clashes broke out at Ichamati village in Shella at the end of a meeting organized to discuss CAA and ILP and witnessed participation by hundreds of tribals and non-tribals from the area and neighbouring villages. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A member of Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) was killed in a clash between KSU members and non-tribals over Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and Inner Line Permit (ILP) in East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya on Friday evening, prompting the authorities to clamp curfew in the district.

“Curfew has been clamped due to apprehension of serious deterioration of law and order in Shillong and adjoining areas,” East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner (District Magistrate) M War Nongbri said.

Shillong has a sizeable non-tribal population.

The authorities also banned mobile internet services in East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts following the apprehension over the misuse of the social media for spreading communal hatred.

The victim, who was grievously injured, succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital. Several other KSU members and policemen were injured in the clashes.

The clashes broke out at Ichamati village in Shella at the end of a meeting organized to discuss CAA and ILP and witnessed participation by hundreds of tribals and non-tribals from the area and neighbouring villages.

Sources said differences between the KSU members and the non-tribals cropped up over CAA and ILP.

The KSU is opposed to CAA and favours the introduction of ILP in the state.

The non-tribals were allegedly armed with sticks and other weapons and they went on the rampage. Several vehicles were vandalised. There were also reports of arson.
 

