Home Nation

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot sounds critical of his party govt over anti-Dalit incidents in state

Pilot had flown to Jodhpur after submitting a report on recent incidents of atrocities against Dalits in the state to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 28th February 2020 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JODHPUR: Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot on Friday again sounded critical of his own party's government, this time over recent crimes against Dalits and the failure of the state home ministry, a portfolio held by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in controlling them.

Pilot, who is also the state''s deputy chief minister, sounded critical of his government a day after the alleged custodial death of a Dalit in the neighbouring Barmer district and thrashing of two other Dalits youths in a motorcycle show room in Nagaur district on February 16.

"The way the spurt in crimes against Dalits have been reported, it was our duty to control these crimes and instill confidence in Dalits that it would not happen again,” said Pilot, while voicing his party's concern over atrocities against Dalits.

ALSO READ: Fallout of Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot is push for Priyanka Gandhi in Rajya Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too had termed the Nagaur incident, in which two Dalit youths were brutalised on camera, as "horrific and sickening" and had asked his party government in the state to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators to book.

“We have taken the crime and atrocities against Dalits seriously and would act in these matters. If there was any shortcomings in the administration and the Home Department, they would be addressed," said Pilot.

Pilot made the remarks while talking to reporters here in Jodhpur, where he had visited to attend the wedding ceremony of party leader Karan Singh Uchiyarda.

Pilot had flown to Jodhpur after submitting a report on recent incidents of atrocities against Dalits in the state to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

ALSO READ: People who struggled for ensuring poll victory must be made to feel valuable part of govt, says Sachin Pilot

“I have given the report to the party president and government too has been doing its duty. But apart from the transfer (of officials) or other actions, we need to give a political message that our government would have zero-tolerance against such anti-Dalit incidents," said Pilot.

The deputy chief ministry also emphasised upon his government''s onus to fix officials'' responsibility over the failure in preventing the crime and conveying the political message of the party''s zero-tolerance against anti-Dalit incidents.

“For this, we would have to further strengthen the Home Department,” said the deputy chief minister, who has often criticised his own party government in the past on various issues, including the spate of death of infants in a Kota hospital towards the year-end last year.

ALSO READ: We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger, says Sachin Pilot

Referring to the corruption in the system, specially in the context of bajari mining, Pilot said "harsh action, irrespective of the status, stature and influence of the corrupt, will have to be taken to root out corruption".

Talking about the violence in Delhi, he said it is a matter of investigation as to what were the reasons of riots and who were responsible.

“There were lacunae on the part of both the central and the Delhi governments. Whosoever, is responsible, would have to be punished,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Congress Anti Dalit Violence against Dalit Anti Dalit incidents Sachin Pilot
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp