Home Nation

Ram Mandir construction to begin soon? Committee chief meets Yogi Adityanath to discuss procedure

Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath held a closed door meeting to discuss about the temple's construction work.

Published: 28th February 2020 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

A model of Ram Mandir kept at Kar Sevakpuram in Ayodhya.

The land was notified by the state government on February 5. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Retired IAS officer Nripendra Mishra, who was appointed chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday to discuss the process of preparing the blueprint for the temple's construction.

They held a closed-door meeting for about an hour in which senior officials of home, cultural and other departments were also present. 

Mishra, who was appointed as the chairman at the first meeting of newly constituted Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust in New Delhi on February 19, is considered to be a close confidante of PM Modi and will be in Ayodhya on Saturday to initiate the process.

This will also be his maiden visit to Ayodhya after taking charge of the committee.

On Saturday, he will perform a puja at the makeshift temple in Ayodhya, after which he will meet Mahant Dhinenra Das along with members of Shri Ram Janambhumi Teertha Kshetra, the trust set up to oversee the temple construction.

As per the highly placed sources, Mishra will hold a meeting with other members of Shree Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust to finalise the place where the idol of Ram Lalla will be relocated from the makeshift temple during the construction of the temple at Ramjnambhoomi complex.

Moreover, the decision on the date of commencement of the temple's construction may also be discussed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Mandir Ayodhya temple construction Ram Mandir Construction Committee Yogi Adityanath Nripendra Mishra
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp