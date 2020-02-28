Ram Mandir construction to begin soon? Committee chief meets Yogi Adityanath to discuss procedure

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Retired IAS officer Nripendra Mishra, who was appointed chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday to discuss the process of preparing the blueprint for the temple's construction.

They held a closed-door meeting for about an hour in which senior officials of home, cultural and other departments were also present.

Mishra, who was appointed as the chairman at the first meeting of newly constituted Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust in New Delhi on February 19, is considered to be a close confidante of PM Modi and will be in Ayodhya on Saturday to initiate the process.

This will also be his maiden visit to Ayodhya after taking charge of the committee.

On Saturday, he will perform a puja at the makeshift temple in Ayodhya, after which he will meet Mahant Dhinenra Das along with members of Shri Ram Janambhumi Teertha Kshetra, the trust set up to oversee the temple construction.

As per the highly placed sources, Mishra will hold a meeting with other members of Shree Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust to finalise the place where the idol of Ram Lalla will be relocated from the makeshift temple during the construction of the temple at Ramjnambhoomi complex.

Moreover, the decision on the date of commencement of the temple's construction may also be discussed.