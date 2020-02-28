The New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 3 months

By Online Desk

The number of users reading online news on The New Indian Express Group of websites has seen a record growth of 56% in just three months.

The New Indian Express Group's websites are the first to deliver the news instantly and accurately.

All the news portals of The New Indian Express Group — newindianexpress.com, dinamani.com, kannadaprabha.com, samakalikamalayalam.com, cinemaexpress.com, edexlive.com and indulgexpress.com are reaching out to a wide range of readers.

The news on these sites can be read on all types of devices such as computers, tablets and mobile phones. The sites also have a strong presence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

As mobiles come handy in today's digital world, the number of readers who use cellphones to read news on The New Indian Express group sites has risen to a record high.

From October to December 2019, The New Indian Express Group grew 56% by adding 1.19 crore new readers - the highest among the top 50 news portals.

Source: Key Measures Report, Mobile Metrics (India), ComScore Data (October-December 2019)