Haryana budget focuses on youth, marks decrease in capital expenditure

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government rolled out its maiden budget for the financial year 2020-21 on Friday with a Rs 1,42,343 crore outlay, which, however, marked a decrease in capital expenditure from Rs 17,666 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 14,413 crore for the new year.

Chief Minister-cum Finance Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, however, seemed to focus on housing and youth as key concerns, announcing a new department to meet housing targets with the target of providing 1 lakh homes by 2022.

He also announced that rent based accommodations will be provided to students, senior citizens and working women.

This is the first budget BJP-JJP alliance government. Interestingly, the budget announced to provide Isosorbide Dinitrate tablets- which are used to treat heart failures- free of cost at public places in the state and that all students in their final year of degree course will get passports free of cost and those in the first year of a degree course would get driving licenses.

He, however, did not mention job quota for locals in state jobs-a promise made by ally JJP in the manifesto.