Haryana: Three killed, over 30 injured in Bahadurgarh factory blast

Station House Officer (SHO) Vijender Singh said an adjacent factory was destroyed and around five other factories were affected due to the impact of the blast.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Three people were killed and over 30 others injured in a powerful blast at a factory in Bahadurgarh in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Friday, police said.

Singh said the cause of the blast has not been ascertained so far Sources said that the blast in the broiler of a private digester chemical factory occurred at around 3 pm and three labourers working in the factory died as debris fell on them.

Due to the impact of the blast the boundary wall of the factory also collapsed and it is suspected that many people might be buried under the rubble.

The blast was so powerful that debris from the factory was seen flying from over half a kilometer away. It is feared that many are still trapped in the burning factories.

The injured were rushed to the hospital by the authorities as fire tenders, police and National Disaster response force (NDRF) teams reached the sport and have been carrying out rescue operations. 

Sources said five fire tenders were called from Delhi and Rohtak to control the blaze.

“We suspect that few persons could be trapped under the debris of the factory,” said an official.

DCP Jhajjar Jitender Kumar said that some 15 injured people were undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Bahadurgarh.

