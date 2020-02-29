Home Nation

J&K: Pandits, Muslims joint peace march stopped

“For about two hours from 11.30 am, they drove me from one place to another. At 1.30 pm I was taken to Police Station Kothibagh in city centre,” he said.

Published: 29th February 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri girls walks past Indian paramilitary soldiers standing guard during a strike on the death anniversary of separatist leader Maqbool Bhat in central Srinagar, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday refused to give permission for joint peace march named ‘Saath Do’ of Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims in Srinagar.

It also detained the Delhi-based Pandit Satish Mahaldar, who was the organizer.

He was later released and forced to return to Delhi after signing a bond. Chairman, Reconciliation, Return and Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Migrants, Satish Mahaldar said that he arrived at Srinagar airport from Delhi at around 11 am and before he could move out, he was detained by police.

“For about two hours from 11.30 am, they drove me from one place to another. At 1.30 pm I was taken to Police Station Kothibagh in the city centre,” he said. Satish said he was told by police that he can not take out a rally without government permission.

Satish along with Bollywood singer from Srinagar Adnan Saim Bhat, joined by Pandits and Muslims were going to take out a peace march carrying white flags from Press Club in uptown Srinagar to Safa Kadal area of downtown Srinagar on Friday with an aim to restore trust and confidence between two communities and facilitate return and rehabilitation of migrant Pandits to the Valley.

He termed his detention as a ‘big conspiracy’,  and said, “Some groups and agencies don’t want Kashmiri Pandits to return to their roots in Valley.” If allowed, it would have been the first joint peace march by Pandits and Muslims in Valley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp