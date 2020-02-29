Home Nation

Prashant Kishor may get TMC ticket to Rajya Sabha: Source

The four TMC seats, which will fall vacant, are currently held by Manish Gupta, Jogen Chowdhury, Ahmed Hassan Imran, and KD Singh.

Published: 29th February 2020 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Political strategist Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who was expelled from the Janata Dal-United in January-end, could be a TMC candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections to be held in West Bengal next month, a party source said here on Saturday.

The poll is scheduled on March 26.

The source said that barring one, the Mamata Banerjee's party Trinamool Congress (TMC) is looking for new faces since it wants more active members in the Upper House of Parliament.

The four TMC seats, which will fall vacant, are currently held by Manish Gupta, Jogen Chowdhury, Ahmed Hassan Imran, and KD Singh.

"Given the demands of the national politics at present, more active politicians and Rajya Sabha MPs are needed. Therefore, the youth should get a chance. Prashant Kishor has opened a front against the BJP. It will help TMC to speak out at the national level. Those who can get a chance on the other seats include Dinesh Trivedi and Mausam Noor," the source said.

As per the number of MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly, the TMC will win four seats to the Rajya Sabha, whereas a candidate with either the support of CPM-Congress or the TMC-Congress combine will sail through to win the fifth one.

This fifth seat is currently held by Ritabrata Banerjee, elected as a CPM nominee in 2014 but since expelled from the party in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prashant Kishor TMC Rajya Sabha Mamata Banerjee West Bengal politics
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp