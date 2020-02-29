Retired HC judge to probe Rs 2,500 crore ‘scam’ in Navi Mumbai Airport project

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has alleged a scam in Rs 2,500-crore contract allotment by BJP-led government and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to carry out a probe.

The government has decided to appoint a retired high court judge to probe the alleged scams by BJP MLAs.

According to reports, the government agency, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) had blatantly violated the prescribed norms and awarded the huge amount of the contract works to their own people.

“In the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport work, the contractors were given the contract worth of Rs 50 crore without publishing the work advertisements in the national newspapers. They did not have the proper work experience still the work was allotted by the CIDCO,” the government documents revealed.

The urban development minister is directly in charge of the CIDCO. The documents further say that the CIDCO had awarded Rs 890 crore works to six contractors.

“As per the tender documents, the contractors should have specific years of experience.

However, here the contractors did not meet that required experience still the work was allotted to these six contractors. Many contractors had cut the hills,” revealed the government documents.