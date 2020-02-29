Home Nation

WATCH | New York Post journalist mocks Indian reporter at Donald Trump's presser, netizens fume

A video clip of a US journalist making faces at an Indian reporter during US President Donald Trump's press conference in New Delhi has gone viral.

Published: 29th February 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

In the viral video, the Indian reporter could be seen asking a question to Trump.

In the viral video, the Indian reporter could be seen asking a question to Trump. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A video clip of a US journalist making faces at an Indian reporter during US President Donald Trump's press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday has gone viral, leaving many Twitterati furious.

A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, "Who is that reporter in the green mocking an Indian reporter? I bet she thinks Trump is racist."

"Not a drop of self awareness. I hope this reaches out to her," he added.

In the viral video, the Indian reporter could be seen asking a question to Trump. The US journalist sitting behind him could be seen asking someone 'who is this guy' and then keeping her palm on her cheek and making faces at the Indian scribe.

As the post went viral, social media was abuzz with reactions. A user wrote, "This is what the American people need to see for themselves. These are NOT unbiased journalists. They are partisan hacks. They work on behalf of the ADNC & they spew the 'hate Trump' narrative propaganda 24/7."

Another wrote, "I noticed the immaturity with a lot of these reporters, think they are uneducated."

A post read, "Her facial expressions show how hated the media currently is."

"Often these people have a very small world view. Small minded and oblivious," another user remarked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New York Post New York Post journalist US President donald trump
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp