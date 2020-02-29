WATCH | New York Post journalist mocks Indian reporter at Donald Trump's presser, netizens fume

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A video clip of a US journalist making faces at an Indian reporter during US President Donald Trump's press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday has gone viral, leaving many Twitterati furious.

A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, "Who is that reporter in the green mocking an Indian reporter? I bet she thinks Trump is racist."

New York Post reporter @ebonybowden mocks veteran Indian journalist while sitting at #Trump media briefing. Laughing at someone different from your race is bad though, even if Americans believe they have "freedom of speech" @nypost @zlj517 @cgtnamerica pic.twitter.com/OEmwTKgiYg — Wang Xianfeng (@WangXianfeng8) February 28, 2020

"Not a drop of self awareness. I hope this reaches out to her," he added.

In the viral video, the Indian reporter could be seen asking a question to Trump. The US journalist sitting behind him could be seen asking someone 'who is this guy' and then keeping her palm on her cheek and making faces at the Indian scribe.

As the post went viral, social media was abuzz with reactions. A user wrote, "This is what the American people need to see for themselves. These are NOT unbiased journalists. They are partisan hacks. They work on behalf of the ADNC & they spew the 'hate Trump' narrative propaganda 24/7."

Another wrote, "I noticed the immaturity with a lot of these reporters, think they are uneducated."

A post read, "Her facial expressions show how hated the media currently is."

"Often these people have a very small world view. Small minded and oblivious," another user remarked.