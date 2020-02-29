Work to make Madhya Pradesh safest state for women: CM Kamal Nath

By Express News Service

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday appealed to the people to make collective efforts to ensure that the state no longer topped the country in terms of crime against women, but instead turned the national leader in women’s empowerment.

“Do you want to see MP remain on top in terms of women’s harassment and torture, or actually want to transform it into a province, which not only protects its women but truly empowers them?” he asked.

“We can collectively work not only for their social empowerment but also make them an integral part of the state’s economic activity,” Nath said.

Addressing the 20th edition of Devi Awards at a glittering ceremony in Indore, the chief minister praised The New Indian Express Group’s efforts in recognising and rewarding women who have excelled in diverse fields.

“Our state should no more be known in the country and the world for episodes like the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, the mafia elements, or being an unsafe state for women. Instead, it should become the safest state for women,” said Nath.

Highlighting the pluralistic culture of India, the CM said women have played an integral role in preserving the rich values and culture for which our country is globally famous.

“India’s real strength doesn’t lie in its military or economic strength, instead, its the spiritual energy, rich values and culture that make it a great nation. Women have played a key role in preserving and bolstering India’s unparalleled spiritual strength. We need to treasure and respect India’s greatness,” he added.

Addressing the awards ceremony, The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla narrated how the Group has honoured 255 unsung women through Devi Awards across nine states. “Empowering women isn’t just a slogan for us, instead it’s our spirit and mission,” he said.

A total of 15 women awardees from across Madhya Pradesh were honoured at the event.

They included cancer survivor and activist Anuradha Saxena, Bhawna Dehariya and Megha Parmar (both young mountaineers), Indore Airport Director Aryama Sanyal, dietician and nutritionist Dr Vinita Mewada, Dr Leela Joshi (working against malnutrition and maternal mortality), Maya Vishwakarma (working for menstrual hygiene awareness), Usha Jain (social activist), Ambica Beri (arts activist), Monica Punjabi Verma (working with hearing and speech impaired people), youngest librarian Muskan Ahirwar, Janak Palta Mcgilligan (social activist), Ruchi Vardhan Mishra (SSP, Indore), Dr Divya Gupta (gynaecologist working for rape and sexual abuse victims) and Rajshree Pathak (social activist who has saved hundreds of people from committing suicide).