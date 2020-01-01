Bidders chosen for EMRS by Tribal Ministry 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has asked empanelled bidders for the construction of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across states to submit their state-specific acceptance of their lowest charges by January 7. The Centre had announced that in order to give a push to EMRS, every block with more than 50% ST population and at least 20,000 tribal persons would have an EMRS. These schools would be on par with Navodaya Vidyalaya.

As per the Census 2011, there are 564 such sub-districts, out of which there is an EMRS in 102 sub-districts. So over 450 such schools need to be opened by 2022 in order to meet the proposed announcement.

The ministry had opened the financial bid of the technically qualified agencies on December 16. On the basis of state-wise service charges quoted by the agencies, the ministry released a list across 27 states/UTs. Among those who offered the lowest offers were Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, National Projects Construction Corporations Limited and Telecommunications Consultants India Limited.