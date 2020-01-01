Home Nation

Chhattisgarh Cong files police complaint against BJP leader for 'maligning' Rahul Gandhi on Facebook

The Congress spokesperson R P Singh accompanied by former Raipur Mayor Kiranmayee Nayak submitted the proof of the fabricated video clippings posted on social media along with the complaint.

Published: 01st January 2020 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders lodging complaint in cyber cell police station in Raipur. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Congress leaders in Raipur lodged a complaint with the cyber cell police station against a senior BJP leader who posted an edited video clipping of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the social media, “to disparage and bring disgrace to his (Rahul’s) image”.

The Congress spokesperson R P Singh accompanied by former Raipur Mayor Kiranmayee Nayak in their complaint stated that Rahul Gandhi complying to the wishes of the tribal artists enthusiastically took part in their traditional dance and also played their customary mandhar (adivasi’s drum) on the stage during the National Tribal Festival held in the state capital.

“However the captivating dance video showing Rahulji with tribal artists, which was relayed and shared across the nation and even abroad, was deliberately doctored by the BJP leader Chhagan Mundra with evil intention to malign the image of our leader. He posted the video on Facebook with an edited song played in the background in a very offensive manner, attempting to denigrate our leader. It’s unacceptable and we have sought registration of a criminal case against Mundra under Section 66 of the IT Act 2000 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code”, R P Singh said.

The Congress leaders also submitted the proof of the fabricated video clippings posted on social media along with the complaint.

The BJP leader Mundra despite repeated attempts was not available for his comment.

Former Congress president graced the inauguration of the tribal festival as chief guest. The 3-day event was attended by around 1800 tribal and folk artists from 24 states and 6 countries.

TAGS
Rahul Gandhi dance video National Tribal festival BJP leader Chhagan Mundra Chhattisgarh Congress
