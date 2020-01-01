Home Nation

India reserves right of pre-emptive strike on Pakistan terror targets: New Army chief

On the reading down of Article 370 in J&K, he said, the situation in Kashmir has since improved significantly.

Published: 01st January 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Manoj Mukund Naravane

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hours after taking over as the new Army Chief, General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said India reserves the right to preemptively strike at sources of terror if Pakistan does not stop state-sponsored terrorism. 

Speaking to a couple of news agencies, Gen Naravane said a strategy of “resolute punitive response” has been evolved to punish cross-border terror. “Multiple options across the spectrum of conflict are on the table to respond to any act of terror sponsored or abetted by Pakistan,” he said. “A new normal in our response mechanism has been emphatically underlined,” he added.

On the reading down of Article 370 in J&K, he said, the situation in Kashmir has since improved significantly.  “However, the problem remains. It has not gone away. So, we will always be ready (to take) whatever measures are required to deal with the challenges there,” he added.

Talking about the security challenges along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control with China, said the focus has shifted from the Western border to the Northern border as part of re-balancing of priorities. “We will continue to improve capability building along the Northern border so we are prepared when the need arises.”

ALSO READ | General Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief

He pointed out that transgressions occur due to differences in perception on where Line of Actual Control lies. The Army Chief stressed that the bottom line for reform in the Army will be to increase efficiency and operational readiness. Referring to the appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff, he said it will significantly reform the entire military system. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Mukund Naravane New Army Chief Attack on Pakistan
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp