Home Nation

ISRO finally admits to Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram lying on Moon 'in pieces'

Earlier, ISRO scientists had continued maintaining that the 'hard-landing' lander was 'in one piece' but in a tilted position on the Moon's surface.

Published: 01st January 2020 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

ISRO Chairman K Sivan

ISRO Chairman K Sivan (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday finally officially admitted that Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram was "in pieces" on the Moon’s surface, even as the space agency's chief K Sivan congratulated the Chennai-based techie who alerted NASA to the precise site where the lander had crashed.

On being persistently asked by the media on Wednesday why ISRO was not being transparent about the fate of the lander as the entire nation was waiting with bated breath for a successful landing, Sivan finally said, "Yes, yes...it is in pieces...!"

ALSO READ| Chandrayaan-3 launch in 2021, four from IAF chosen for Gaganyaan: ISRO

Ironically, even days after the lander crashed on the Moon’s surface with rover Pragyan in its belly, ISRO scientists continued maintaining that the "hard-landing" lander was "in one piece" but in a tilted position.  

Even a scientist privately insisted that he had seen the pictures taken by Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and that the lander was in one piece. Sivan also congratulated the 33-year-old Chennai-based amateur space scientist and software engineer Shanmuga Subramanian, who had studied the pictures of probable crash sites near the designated landing site.

The young man studied pictures taken on September 17 by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter before the landing scheduled on September 7 and after the failed attempt taken ten days later, and noticed the difference in markings on the lunar surface.

ALSO READ| ISRO to attempt second lunar landing in 2020, cost will be lesser than Chandrayaan-2: Centre

There were patches spread across a few kilometres on the lunar surface, suggesting "something" had 
"crashed" there. He alerted the NASA top brass about his findings, and the American space scientists
confirmed that there was "disturbance" on the lunar surface, mostly because of lander Vikram’s crash.

This negated ISRO’s version claimed to be based on pictures taken by Chandrayaan-2 orbiter that the lander was in "one piece".For days after the Chennai techie’s revelations were confirmed, ISRO had  maintained a tight-lipped silence on the matter - until now, with Sivan’s admission.

ISRO chief, when questioned about the lack of transparency, said that there was a "strategic reason" for that.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISRO Chandrayaan 2 K Sivan NASA Vikram Lander Vikram crash Vikram lander crash Shanmuga Subramanian
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp