ITBP DG SS Deswal gets additional charge of CRPF

NEW DELHI: ITBP Director General SS Deswal will now have “additional” charge of the country’s largest paramilitary force CRPF as the serving DG RR Bhatnagar retired on Tuesday. The Union Home Ministry issued an order for the same, stating Deswal, a 1984-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, will hold the CRPF charge “till the appointment and joining of the successor or untill further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Bhatnagar, a 1983-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre Indian Police Service officer, is retiring after heading the Central Reserve Police Force for over 2.5 years. He was appointed CRPF Director General (DG) in April, 2017.

He reviewed a ceremonial farewell parade early Tuesday morning at a CRPF base in Gurugram and will be formally sent off from the headquarters located at Lodhi Road, officials said. The full-term chief of CRPF could be announced next week, sources said. With over 3.25 lakh personnel, CRPF is not just India’s largest paramilitary force but the world’s largest paramilitary force.