New Year resolution must be to take on Modi government: Congress

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday said only new year resolution that must be taken is to keep our voices against this (Narendra Modi) government.

Extending New Year greetings to the people, the grand old party posted on Twitter, ''May this New Year bring us peace, health and prosperity. The only New Year's resolution we must take is to keep raising our voices against this government. We wish everyone a Happy New Year.''

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, however, did not make any 'political' remarks, while extending their New Year greetings.

May this new year bring us peace, health & prosperity. The only new year's resolution we must take is to keep raising our voices against this govt. We wish everyone a#HappyNewYear. pic.twitter.com/QrfTQPDFLK — Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2020

''Happy New Year to each and every one of you. Have a wonderful year,'' Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Ms Vadra posted on Twitter, ''Happy New Year to each and everyone of you''.

However, party veteran Ahmed Patel criticised the government and warned that ''2020 will see a resurgence and coming together of pro-Constitution and pro-India forces and defeat this government's anti-Indian politics''.

In a series of tweets, the senior Congress leader said that ''2019 will be remembered for the resilience of our students and common citizens who challenged an arrogant and a powerful government for its unconstitutional moves''.

Pointing out at the country's state of economy, Mr Patel further said, ''We began the last decade with lots of optimism and hope. In 2009-2010 India was growing at 8 per cent. Today we are barely growing at around 4 per cent''.

Referring to UPA era of rule, the Congress leader said, ''Post the nuclear deal, the international community and press recognised India's global strength. Today, for various reasons, the legitimacy of our democracy stands in question. Let's hope the new decade is not another lost decade.''

AICC communication in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala also tweeted, ''A very Happy New Year to all. A new hope, a new resolve, a new prayer, and a new affirmation in the bountiful energy of our young and the innate strength of India''.

The New Year comes at a time when the country is witnessing massive protests, related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), across the nation.