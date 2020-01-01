On New Year's eve, 778 fined for drunk driving, 1100 for traffic rules violation in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 778 people were fined for drunk driving, while 1,100 were booked for various other traffic rules violations in Mumbai during the New Year celebrations, police said on Wednesday.

The police conducted random checks on 5,338 people in the country's commercial capital from Tuesday late night till 6 am on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

"During checking, 578 people riding two-wheelers and 200 driving four-wheelers were fined for drunk driving," the official said.

Last year, 433 people were caught for the offence, he added.

"We also penalised 1,100 motorists for violating traffic rules. Of these, 601 were caught for jumping signals, 258 for riding triple seat and 241 for over-speeding," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Madhukar Pandey said.

Of the 778 people charged with drunk driving, 58 motorists, including 50 riding two-wheelers, were caught from Dahisar area, 34 bike riders were nabbed from Sahar area and 19 driving cars were apprehended from suburban Vikhroli, another police official said.