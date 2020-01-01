Home Nation

Operational preparedness of border force assessed by Home Minister Amit Shah

This is his first visit to the RK Puram-based headquarters of the border-guarding force after becoming Home Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being presented a memento by Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal, Kumar Rajesh Chandra, during a visit to the force’s headquarters, in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI

NEW DELHI:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited the headquarters of border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and reviewed its operational preparedness along India’s borders with Nepal and Bhutan frontiers. Shah was briefed about the “organisational structure, deployment, operational achievements and various facets as well as concerns” of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officials of his ministry also accompanied Shah. 

The officials said the home minister was briefed and given a presentation by senior SSB officers, led by Director General (DG) Kumar Rajesh Chandra, about the forces’ deployment along the 1,751-km India-Nepal and 699-km India-Bhutan borders. Shah stressed that the SSB should ensure the sanctity of the two open borders and while criminal elements are checked effectively, genuine travellers of the three countries are provided easy access across the fronts, they said. 

Shah advised the force to make maximum use of technology to guard these borders along the eastern flank of the country. The minister was also informed about the recent procurement of SUV vehicles, arms and ammunition of the SSB, they said.The SSB was raised in the aftermath of the Chinese aggression in 1962 and it is primarily tasked to guard India’s borders with Nepal and Bhutan apart from rendering other duties in the internal security domain including anti-Naxal operations.

Guarding the nation since ’62 
