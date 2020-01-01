Home Nation

Over 30 lakh FASTags in use, toll collection at rs 52 crore

The ministry of road, transport and highways said that over 1.15 crore FASTags have already been issued, with more than 1 lakh being issued every day. 

The Union government earlier this year made it mandatory for all vehicles using toll plazas to be fixed with FASTag cards.

NEW DELHI:  With the implementation of electronic toll collection through FASTag from December 15 this year, sale of FASTags has picked up substantially with the transaction number crossing 30 lakh and the daily transactional worth of electronic toll collection has crossed Rs 52 crore.  The ministry of road, transport and highways said that over 1.15 crore FASTags have already been issued, with more than 1 lakh being issued every day. 

“FASTag provides a smooth journey to commuters through toll plazas on National Highways. It has proved to be instrumental as a fast and convenient tool on the highways that upholds the true essence of digital India. With the transaction number crossing 30 lakh, the daily transactional worth of Electronic Toll Collection has crossed Rs 52 crore,” said a senior ministry official.  

