Home Nation

VK Yadav assumes office as Railway Board Chairman in extended term, likely to be its first-ever CEO

Yadav's one-year extension as the Chairman gains significance in view of the restructuring exercise which includes trimming of the Board and the merger of its cadres.

Published: 01st January 2020 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav.

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vinod Kumar Yadav, who assumed office as the Chairman Railway Board on Wednesday in his extended term, is likely to be its first-ever CEO, a post created recently as part of a major administrative restructuring of the national transporter.

Yadav's one-year extension as the Chairman gains significance in view of the restructuring exercise which includes trimming of the Board and the merger of its cadres.

The restructuring was approved by the Union Cabinet recently.

In his first term, Yadav was appointed as the Chairman Railway Board, and ex-officio Principal Secretary to Government of India, on January 1, 2019.

Prior to this assignment, he had worked as General Manager, South Central Railway.

Under his regular tenure as the Chairman Railway Board, not only was the cadre merger announced, the Board was also trimmed and around 50 officers were shifted from the headquarters to zonal offices.

Also, "private players" were roped in to run some trains and announcement of the corporatization of railway PSUs was made.

Yadav's academic qualifications include a Masters Degree in Business Administration  MBA (Technology Management) from La Trobe University, Australia, and a Bachelors Degree in Engineering (Electrical Engineering) from Allahabad University, Uttar Pradesh.

If appointed as the CEO, Yadav will be the cadre-controlling officer responsible for the Human resources (HR), with assistance from a DG (HR).

Yadav has held several important executive and managerial positions in the railways and on deputation to various organizations.

In the railways, his previous assignments included serving as Chief Electrical Engineer, Planning/Traction Distribution, Northern Railway; Divisional Railway Manager, Lucknow Division, North Eastern Railway and Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operation), Delhi Division, Northern Railway.

In his second tenure as the highest-ranking bureaucrat in the railways, Yadav has the unenviable task of ensuring that the railways' ambitious cadre merger is implemented without a hitch, and the corporatisation plans get underway -- and all these without any heartburn within the transport behemoth.

However, his biggest challenge will be to resurrect the railways financially as the national transporter has been facing severe cash crunch for the past few years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar yadav
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp