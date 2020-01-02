Home Nation

Aligarh Muslim University extends winter vacation indefinitely

AMU had announced an extended winter break following violent protests against the CAA on the campus in which over 60 people were injured.

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard outside Aligarh Muslim University as students protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Police personnel stand guard outside Aligarh Muslim University as students protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With tension still prevailing on Aligarh Muslim University campus and across Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the violent anti-CAA protests and police crackdown on the stir, the university authorities on Wednesday extended the winter vacations.

The university will not reopen on January 6, as announced earlier. A university spokesperson said the decision was taken at a consultative meeting of the deans of faculties, principals of colleges and polytechnics and other functionaries of the university due to the ‘overall prevailing’.

ALSO READ: FIR against 1,000 Aligarh Muslim University students for damaging public property during CAA protest

The meeting was chaired by AMU vice-chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor. A detailed schedule for the reopening of the university “in a phased manner” will be notified after the review of the situation, said an official.

AMU had announced an extended winter break following violent protests against the CAA on the campus in which over 60 people, including 40 students, were injured. The students had alleged that police and the Rapid Action Police entered the campus and indulged in excesses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aligarh Muslin University Aligarh Muslin University protests
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp