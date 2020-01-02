Aligarh Muslim University extends winter vacation indefinitely

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With tension still prevailing on Aligarh Muslim University campus and across Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the violent anti-CAA protests and police crackdown on the stir, the university authorities on Wednesday extended the winter vacations.

The university will not reopen on January 6, as announced earlier. A university spokesperson said the decision was taken at a consultative meeting of the deans of faculties, principals of colleges and polytechnics and other functionaries of the university due to the ‘overall prevailing’.

The meeting was chaired by AMU vice-chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor. A detailed schedule for the reopening of the university “in a phased manner” will be notified after the review of the situation, said an official.

AMU had announced an extended winter break following violent protests against the CAA on the campus in which over 60 people, including 40 students, were injured. The students had alleged that police and the Rapid Action Police entered the campus and indulged in excesses.