Home Nation

Allahabad HC seeks UP government reply on quashing FIR against activist Sadaf Jafar

A bench of Justice Shabihul Hasnain and Justice Virendra Kumar II passed the order on a writ petition moved on Jafar's behalf by her friend Naheed Varma.

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the state government to file its reply within two weeks on a petition seeking quashing of the FIR filed here against Congress worker Sadaf Jafar for her participation in a protest against the CAA.

The court, however, declined to direct the jail authorities to provide better medical facilities to Jafar after additional government advocate S P Singh said the jail authorities were already providing her all possible medical treatment.

A bench of Justice Shabihul Hasnain and Justice Virendra Kumar II passed the order on a writ petition moved on Jafar's behalf by her friend Naheed Varma.

Apart from challenging the FIR and seeking a declaration of her arrest as illegal, the petitioner has demanded that the investigation be conducted by an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police and under court supervision.

The petitioner further demanded that she should be provided hygienic and humane conditions, warm clothes, mattress and bedding in jail.

Jafar, in the plea, has also sought access to home-cooked food as per provisions of the UP Jail Manual.

The court posted the matter for the next hearing after two weeks.

Jafar was arrested on December 19, 2019, for protesting here against the amended citizenship law.

Her bail plea is pending before the District Court after the magisterial court rejected her plea.

The Hazratganj police booked her under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and the Criminal Law (Amendment ) Act, 1932.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sadaf Jafar Allahabad High Court Citizenship Act Protests
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp