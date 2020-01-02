Home Nation

Citizenship Act protests: Vadodara cops to recover compensation for damage

Vadodara police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said the police had assessed the damage caused to the vehicles in stone-pelting on December 20.

Published: 02nd January 2020 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest.

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

VADODARA: Compensation will be recovered from miscreants who damaged police vehicles during an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest in Hathikhana area here last month, the police said on Wednesday.

Vadodara police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said the police had assessed the damage caused to the vehicles in stone-pelting on December 20.

The damage was estimated at Rs 40,000, he said, adding that the police will approach a court with a request to recover a compensation from the rioters, he said.

The police are relying on the Supreme Court's 2018 order about how to fix liability and recover compensation for damage caused to public and private properties during violence in a case of Kodungallur Film Society, he said.

"This order had helped Surat police recover compensation from from rioters," Gehlot said.

For Vadodara police, it would be the first instance of moving a court to seek compensation from rioters, he added.

So far, the police have arrested 40 people in connection with violence during anti-CAA protests on December 20.

One police official was injured during the stone- pelting and a few police vehicles were damaged.

The police lobbed ten teargas shells and fired two rounds in the air to control the mob.

Four of the "main accused" were arrested on Tuesday, three of them from Ahmedabad, Chaklasi and Godhra, officials had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act protests Vadodara Protests
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp