Haridwar institute makes spoken Sanskrit mandatory

DEHRADUN: IN a first, Haridwar based Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy has made it compulsory to use Sanskrit on its campus from January 26. Calling it as a step to promote the language in the state, Anand Bhardwaj, secretary of the academy said the decision will make the students as well as faculty fluent in Sankrit. “We will provide training to the students as well as faculty to use the language in everyday life,” he added To take the initiative a step further, the institution has adopted a village to train its residents to speak Sanskrit, officials said. India has total seven villages which speak Sanskrit.

“A team of experts have been formed to adopt one village at a time in Uttarakhand and teach Sanskrit to the residents so that they sue the language in daily life. We hope to make the language as popular as Hindi,” said Bhardwaj. The state government also plans to launch a satellite Sanskrit TV channel to promote programmes based on Hindu religious scriptures in the language.