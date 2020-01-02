In his new book, RSS leader J Nandakumar accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'Islamisation of Bengal'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In his new book "Hindutva for changing times", J Nandakumar, an RSS ideologue and National Convenor of Prajna Pravah has called for the reclaiming of West Bengal by a "nationalist government' and had asserted the need to reinstate it to 'democracy and constitutional supremacy'.

Prajna Pravah is a Sangh affiliated organisation, convener of which alleged that Mamata Bannerjee-led government in West Bengal has put restrictions on Hindu festivals in some areas with considerable Mulsim presence, in an effort to appease Islamic radicals.

The book is scheduled to be released on Thursday in the presence of RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal in the national capital.

The book is being considered significant as it has been written by one of the topmost ideologues of the Sangh and aims to explain the relevance of Hindutva in these turbulent times.

Cornering Bengal Chief Minister, the RSS leader also accused the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to be "an admirer of the Bengali method of executions that he asked Kerala CPI(M) cadres to learn from their Bengali counterparts" while mentioning that Left Front government in the state planned 'genocide' of Marichjhapi so dexterously that no trace of massacre was left by the perpetrators.

The author said that this pogrom was against Hindu refugees from Bangladesh and 40,000 were massacred in cold blood.

In a chapter "Reclaiming Bengal", Nandakumar goes on to allege that to 'secularise' the language, the Mamata government has removed all words from school textbooks which have a Hindu connection.

Pointing out an example towards Muslim appeasement, he states "West Bengal Council of Higher Education has replaced the Bengali word for rainbow, Ramdhenu (Ram's Bow) with rongdhenu (bow of colours)."

The RSS leader also said that "90 RSS- BJP workers have been killed" in the state and "four have been killed for chanting Jai Shree Ram".

The writer also accused Banerjee of Islamisation of Bengal.

"The state has 30 per cent Muslim population and many say it is heading for demographic catastrophe' thanks to unbridled illegal infiltration and non-existence of family planning among Muslims," wrote the leader.

Making an indirect case for NRC in Bengal, Nandkumar stated that more than five crore illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have made India their home.

"Through proposed Greater Islamic Bangladesh, jihadis plan to reestablish the erstwhile princely state of Nawab of Bengal Siraj-ud-Daulah (1733-1757), spanning Bangladesh, Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha," the author stated in the book.

The author also talked about Kaliachak communal riots against Hindus and blamed that the state government remained in denial mode.

"The only remedy to the ongoing anarchy and deterioration of law and order in Bengal is to reinstate democracy and the supremacy of the constitution," Nandakumar wrote in the book.

He further asserted that to maintain peace in West Bengal, the state needs to go back to its cultural roots and reclaim the values of Hindu renaissance spearheaded by Swami Vivekanand, Sri Aurobindo, Raja Ram Mohun Roy, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Rabindranath Tagore.

"A government with a nationalist perspective, which seeks to replace the politics of violence with the politics of development, can only restore peace and harmony in Bengal," he said.

In another chapter named "Decolonizing Bharatiya Minds", Nandakumar has argued that Indian nationalism has come to stay.

"The surge of nationalist organisations, both socio-cultural and political, across the nation also signifies that we are on the right path," he said while calling for an overhaul of the education system and removal of distorted forms of Indian history.

"The progenies of colonisation and prisoners of colonial mindsets are still up in arms against the decolonisation efforts by various nationalist movements. But an enlightened young India with an earth-shattering zeal to break the shackles of centuries-old slavery is taking lead for the cause and striving for the cause," he wrote.

The author stated that "the unusual urge of Indian minds to connect with our cultural roots is a really welcome sign which, I am sure, would deliver a real swaraj even after seven decades of political independence."

Elaborating his point, the RSS leader said that Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has become the largest trade union in the country.

"Unlike other labour movements rooted in western thought system, BMS upholds Indian thought system and believes that the labour field is a family unlike communists who treat it as a battlefield", the author said.