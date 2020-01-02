Home Nation

India reached out to countries across world on CAA, NRC, says MEA

'We emphasized that the CAA just expedites acquiring citizenship to persecuted minorities. It does not change the basic structure of the Constitution,' MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Published: 02nd January 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has reached out to countries across all geographical regions to share its perspective on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, and emphasised that they are internal matters, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

A two-pronged strategy was adopted by the ministry as apart from reaching out to a number of resident ambassadors and high commissioners based here, Indian envoys abroad engaged with capitals in different countries, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"We did reach out to countries across all geographical regions. We did write to our missions and posts. We did tell them to share our perspectives on the CAA and NRC to the host government," he said at a media briefing.

Kumar said under the Indian outreach three-four points were emphasised to the countries on the CAA and the NRC.

"We emphasised that the matter is internal to India. We also asked them (missions) to convey that the Act just provides expedited consideration for Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities already in India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh," he said.

According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.

The Indian side also conveyed to the countries that the CAA does not affect the existing avenues which are available to other communities to seek citizenship, Kumar said, adding that it also does not seek to strip anybody of citizenship.

ALSO READ | Protest against Pakistan's atrocities on minorities: Modi to anti-CAA protesters in Karnataka

He said it was also conveyed that in any way the Act does not alter the basic structure of the Constitution as some foreign press has portrayed.

Indian ambassadors and consul generals were asked to reach out to not only the interlocutors in the government but also to the media, Kumar said.

"On many occasions, the ministry conducts a very proactive diplomacy here in Delhi, but in this case it was realised that there is a lot of explaining that is involved and one has to go out and brief the capitals," he said.

Asked about what the Indian side briefed other countries on the NRC, Kumar said it was emphasised that the CAA and NRC are separate processes and not related.

"We have said that NRC is a Supreme Court-mandated process, this is our internal matter. What we are doing is directed by the Supreme Court, mandated by the Supreme Court and monitored by the Supreme Court," he said, referring to the NRC in Assam.

"If you notice the reaction which we have received from across the world, barring a few countries, we feel most of the countries have accepted that this is an internal matter of India and that is what is getting reflected in their reactions and their pronouncements," the MEA spokesperson said.

When asked about reports that some countries were not apprised about the CAA, he said those reports were "factually incorrect".

ALSO READ | Our map accurately depicts India's sovereign territory, boundary with Nepal not revised: MEA

On Bangladesh's reactions to the NRC, he said India has explained its position to the Bangladeshi government.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was in the US for the 2+2 dialogue last month, had shared India's perspective on the CAA with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's leadership in Washington.

Protests over the CAA had led to the postponement of the Indo-Japan bilateral summit last month.

The cancellation of the Japanese prime minister's trip had come a day after Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan called off their visits to India following enactment of the controversial law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act NRC MEA Raveesh Kumar National Register of Citizens
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp