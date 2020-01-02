Home Nation

Indian, Chinese armies' border personnel meet in Ladakh on New Year's day

The ceremonial BPMs were held at Chinese BPM Hut at Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points.

Published: 02nd January 2020 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 12:26 AM

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area for more than 50 days after Indian troops stopped the Chinese People's Liberation Army from building a road in the area.

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Indian and Chinese armies on Wednesday held two ceremonial meetings of their border personnel in the Union Territory of Ladakh on the New Year Day, a defence spokesman said.

The ceremonial BPMs were held at Chinese BPM Hut at Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points, the spokesman said, adding the Indian delegations for the two destinations were led by Brig H S Gill and Col Manoj Kumar and the Chinese delegations by Senior Col Bai Min and Lt Col Lee Ming Ju respectively.

"Both sets of delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The meeting reflected the mutual desire to maintain and improve relations at functional level in border areas," the spokesman said.

He said a cultural programme showcasing the Chinese culture and traditions was also organized by the Chinese side.

"The delegations parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and trust along the borders," the spokesman said.

Indian Army Chinese Army India-China Border Meet
