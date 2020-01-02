Home Nation

ISRO acquiring land in TN for its 2,300-acre second launch centre

The new launch centre will be initially meant for missions involving launching SSLVs.​

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO's workhorse rocket PSLV-C48 carrying India's radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 and nine foreign satellites blast off from the spaceport in Sriharikota Wednesday Dec. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The  Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has earmarked 2,300 acres of land in Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu, to set up its second launch centre after the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. The country’s premier space agency is in the process of acquiring the land for a yet-to-be-named new launch centre. ISRO chairman K Sivan on Wednesday said that the new centre was part of ISRO’s capacity-building exercise. The new launch centre will be initially meant for missions involving launching small satellites and small satellite launch vehicles (SSLVs).

“Apart from the space port at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the land acquisition for the second one has been initiated in Thoothukudi district, and the land acquisition activities are in progress,” said Sivan. Explaining the significance of the location, he said, “It is mainly to get the advantage of southward launches, especially for SSLVs (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle).” The SDSC SHAR is mainly for eastward launches for the benefit of rocket propulsion to get the spacecraft to the intended location in space in the shortest time possible. However, SSLVs would require a southward direction for placing small satellites in the south of the Indian peninsula, for which Thoothukudi has been found to be an ideal location.

He, however, said that ISRO was not planning to wait for the new space centre to be up and ready to launch small satellites. “We will be launching small satellites from SDSC SHAR in Sriharikota by the end of this year and then shift operations to the new centre in Thoothukudi when it is ready. Initially, we will launch small satellites but subsequently we will look at launching bigger missions from there too,” he said. Also, as part of the capacity-building process, a second vehicle assembly building in SDSC SHAR Sriharikota was dedicated to the nation during the year for increasing the launch frequency. To enhance outreach activity, a launch viewing gallery too was operationalised in Sriharikota to facilitate live viewing of launches by the public with a capacity to accommodate 5,000 people.

INDUSTRY TO DEVELOP PSLVs Sivan said that to carry forward the industry production of space systems, ISRO incorporated New Space India Limited (NSIL) under the Department of Space and efforts in realising PSLVs from industry have already been initiated. Efforts are on to transfer manufacturing ISRO’s workhorse launcher, the polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV), to the private industry and ISRO is looking at a total of five PSLV launchers to be ready over the next few years. Sivan said that the first of five is expected to be ready by 2022.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISRO
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp