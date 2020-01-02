Mayawati slams Priyanka Gandhi for ignoring Kota hospital tragedy

By IANS

LUCKNOW: While Congress General Secetary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is taking to task the Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh on the plight of a toddler in Varanasi separated from her parents, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday slammed the Congress leader for not paying heed to the Kota hospital tragedy in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati slammed Priyanka and said: "It is very sad that the Congress General Secretary is keeping mum on the deaths of 100 children in the Kota hospital. It would have been better if like Uttar Pradesh, she would have met the mothers of the children who have died in the hospital, due to the apathy of the government of her party in the state.

"If the Congress General Secretary does not go and meet the Kota families who are affected by the tragedy, then her outreach towards victims in Uttar Pradesh would be considered political opportunism, from which the public of Uttar Pradesh is advised to stay alert."

Mayawati further said that the attitude of the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan was condemnable as it has mismanaged the situation of the 100 children deaths in Kota and still remains irresponsible and unsympathetic to the situation.

On Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi had raised the issue of a 14 month girl child who was separated from her parents in Varanasi after they were jailed due to anti-CAA protests.