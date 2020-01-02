Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija 'detained' after trying to visit grandfather's grave in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Iltija Mufti, daughter of detained PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was detained by the police on Thursday and placed under house arrest after she tried to visit her grandfather Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s grave at Bijbehara to pay homage on his fourth death anniversary.

Iltija has been politically active after the detention of her mother following the scrapping of Article 370 on August 5.

Iltija Mufti | file

Mufti Sayeed’s fourth death anniversary will be observed by the party on January 7. Mufti had died while serving as the CM of then PDP-BJP coalition government on January 7, 2016. Iltija said when she stepped out of her home at Gupkar she was detained by the police.

“They have placed me under house arrest not allowing anybody inside. Is it illegal to visit my grandfather’s grave and pray for his soul? Do I need permission for everything from the authorities now?” an angry Iltija told this newspaper.

Iltija said being an SSG-protected she has got security cover. “Why did they have to refuse permission to visit my grandfather’s grave? I am not a criminal. I am not a terrorist but a private citizen.” Attacking the administration, Iltija said, “They have turned Kashmir into hell.”

She said she wanted to speak to the media but was stopped by the authorities. “Now, they are telling me that whenever I am in Srinagar, I have to tell them and seek permission to visit somewhere. Why should I seek permission? Who are they?” questioned Iltija.