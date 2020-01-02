Home Nation

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija 'detained' after trying to visit grandfather's grave in J&K

However, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan denied that Iltija was detained.

Published: 02nd January 2020 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Ilitija_Mufti_Mehbooba_1

Iltija Mufti and her mother Mehbooba Mufti. (Photos | Twitter/ PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Iltija Mufti, daughter of detained PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was detained by the police on Thursday and placed under house arrest after she tried to visit her grandfather Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s grave at Bijbehara to pay homage on his fourth death anniversary.
Iltija has been politically active after the detention of her mother following the scrapping of Article 370 on August 5.

Iltija Mufti  | file

 Mufti Sayeed’s fourth death anniversary will be observed by the party on January 7. Mufti had died while serving as the CM of then PDP-BJP coalition government on January 7, 2016. Iltija said when she stepped out of her home at Gupkar she was detained by the police.

“They have placed me under house arrest not allowing anybody inside. Is it illegal to visit my grandfather’s grave and pray for his soul? Do I need permission for everything from the authorities now?” an angry Iltija told this newspaper. 

 Iltija said being an SSG-protected she has got security cover. “Why did they have to refuse permission to visit my grandfather’s grave? I am not a criminal. I am not a terrorist but a private citizen.”  Attacking the administration, Iltija said, “They have turned Kashmir into hell.” 
 She said she wanted to speak to the media but was stopped by the authorities. “Now, they are telling me that whenever I am in Srinagar, I have to tell them and seek permission to visit somewhere. Why should I seek permission? Who are they?” questioned Iltija.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Iltija Mufti Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Mohammad Sayeed
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp