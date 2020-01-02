Home Nation

PM and Shah defend appointment of Gen Rawat after Congress leaders’ barbs

Congratulating Gen Rawat for his appointment as CDS, PM Modi praised him as an outstanding officer who had served India with great zeal.

Published: 02nd January 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the creation of the Department of Military Affairs and institutionalisation of the post of CDS were “momentous reforms” while Home Minister Amit Shah termed it as a historic moment for the country. The comments came after the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as CDS came in for criticism by the opposition parties, with Congress leaders raising several questions and saying the government had started on a “wrong foot”. Congratulating Gen Rawat for his appointment as CDS, PM Modi praised him as an outstanding officer who had served India with great zeal. The ‘institution’ of CDS carried tremendous responsibility of modernising the military forces, and reflecting the “hopes and aspirations” of 1.3 billion Indians, Modi said. He also paid homage to those who “served and laid down their lives for our nation”. Shah said the appointment of CDS would further the government’s efforts towards ensuring welfare of personnel of all three services.

Congress turns cautious

A day after two Congress leaders criticised the appointment of Gen Rawat as CDS, the party distanced itself from their comments saying it does not oppose steps taken to strengthen the country’s security. Party spokesperson Sushmita Dev refused to comment on remarks by Manish Tewari and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The latter had tweeted saying the government had “certainly taken all his performances into cognisance including his ideological predilection”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pm Narendra Modi General Bipin Rawat Congress Amit Shah
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp