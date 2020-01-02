Home Nation

Sad that Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi can't feel pain of mothers: Yogi on Kota hospital tragedy

In a tweet Yogi Aditynath said 'it would have been better had Priyanka met and consoled the aggrieved mothers instead of indulging in politics in UP.'

Published: 02nd January 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying it was extremely sad that despite being women both could not feel the pain of the mothers who lost their children at a hospital in Rajasthan's Kota.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he said, "The death of 100 innocent children is extremely saddening and heart-wrenching. The death of children is a blot on civilized society, human values and feelings."

ALSO READ: Sonia asks Rajasthan CM to explain as infant death toll in Kota hospital hits 102

"It is extremely sad that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, despite being women, are not able to understand the sorrow of the mothers," he added.

In another tweet, he said it would have been better had Priyanka met and consoled the aggrieved mothers instead of indulging in politics in UP.

At least 100 infants have died at government-run JK Lon Hospital hospital in Kota in the past month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Kota Hospital Death Priyanka Gandhi Sonia Gandhi
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp