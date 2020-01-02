Home Nation

Under scanner for UP violence, PFI now calls for anti-CAA protest in Bengal

The TMC MP from Murshidabad Abu Taher Khan has also been invited to share the dais at the Behrampore event.

Despite being under the scanner for its alleged involvement in violence during the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, the controversial Popular Front of India (PFI) has said that it will now hold a protest meet in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on January 5.

The outfit has invited TMC MP from Murshidabad Abu Taher Khan to share the dais at the Berhampore event.

A poster of the scheduled event mentions the TMC MP's name as an invitee along with the top PFI leadership. "We are organizing a protest on January 5 against the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct in Murshidabad. MP (TMC) Abu Taher Khan will also be a part of the protest," Hasibul Islam, a PFI leader, told ANI.

However, Abu Taher Khan claimed that he had no knowledge of the invite. "If they have mentioned my name in their poster, I cannot do anything about it," he said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh sent a letter to the state home department seeking a ban on the PFI. The UP police have arrested as many as 23 PFI activists from various violence-hit areas.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that the role of Popular Front of India (PFI) is coming forward in violence and the Home Ministry will decide on an action against the organisation based on evidence.

"PFI's role in violence is coming forward. The Home Ministry will decide on further action based on evidence. There are many allegations against them including connection with Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)," Prasad told reporters.

The PFI was formed in 2006 in Kerala and it is said to be a 'recycled' organisation of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), which was designated as a terrorist organisation and banned in 2001.

