Home Nation

'What is this conspiracy': Maharashtra leaders fume over rejection of its Republic Day parade tableau

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule slammed the BJP for rejecting the state's tableau, terming it as an 'insult' to both Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: In what could lead to a potential Centre-state row, Maharashtra's proposed tableau for the prestigious Republic Day Parade this year has been rejected, sparking strong reactions in the state political circles here on Tuesday.

Similarly dismissed is a tableau planned by the West Bengal government - both the states have non-Bharatiya Janata Party governments and have taken a strong stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act and other recent issues.

In a sharp reaction, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut demanded to know "what is the conspiracy behind this?" and questioned the state BJP's silence on the issue.

READ| Republic Day tableau rejection insult to Bengal, result of anti-CAA protests: TMC

"If the Congress was at the Centre, and such a thing would have happened, would the state BJP remain silent on it?" he asked.

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule slammed the BJP for rejecting the state's tableau, terming it as an "insult" to both Maharashtra and West Bengal.

"Republic Day is celebrated all over India and all states should participate in the parade. But the (BJP) government is acting aggressively and treating non-BJP ruled states with discriminatory behavior," said Sule, the daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

She said both Maharashtra and West Bengal have played a vital role during the country's freedom struggle and this action was condemnable.

Congress's national Secretary Sanjay Dutt said the Centre's decision was "an insult to the people and martyrs of both states who played a key role in the Independence movement".

"The arbitrary rejection by the BJP government of the tableaux of both states smacks of political vindictiveness against non-BJP Opposition governments. Will the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis stand up and speak for this blatant injustice done to Maharashtra which has an illustrious legacy to the freedom struggle," Dutt asked.

From the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, senior Cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad said this was an affront to the people of the state and a blow to the federal structure of the country because of the politics pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"For the last 70 years, Maharashtra's tableau has been displayed in the R-Day Parades... we have even been adjudged winner several times, with topics like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Sant Tukaram and spreading social messages," Awhad said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Republic Day tableau republic day
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp