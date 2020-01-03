Home Nation

Afghan officials get exposure to Aadhaar process

They were explained methodology of Census enumeration.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India organised a training programme for Afghan officials in order to apprise them of its Aadhaar initiative. The exercise aims to improve Kabul’s efforts for creating a framework of population register. Afghan officials visited the office of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to study the Aadhaar initiative.

The Registrar General and Census Commissioner and the UIDAI organised the capacity building programme for the Afghanistan Central Civil Registration Authority (ACCRA). A programme from December 23 to 30 in Delhi was followed by a field visit to Chandigarh. The Afghan officials were given hands on experience with a live demonstration of various processes involving the registration of birth 
and deaths. 

They were explained methodology of Census enumeration. The programme elements included a study of system of registration of births and deaths, vital statistics and indicators system. Between November 13 and 17, a capacity building programme was organised for Afghan officials by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).India has a range of training and scholarship programme for Afghans, including under its Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC).

