Home Nation

BJP wants NRC in future, but no draft now: Sudhanshu Trivedi

The NRC is an exercise carried out under the Citizenship Act, 1955 which provides for compulsory registration of every citizen of India and issuance of National Identity Card to him.

Published: 03rd January 2020 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

NRC, National register of citizens

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The BJP believes there should be a National Register of Citizens exercise in the country in the future but there was no draft of it at the moment, party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said here on Friday.

The NRC is an exercise carried out under Citizenship Act, 1955 which provides for compulsorily registration of every citizen of India and issuance of National Identity Card to him.

"The NRC in Assam was conducted as per a Supreme Court order. We also believe there should be an NRC (nationwide) in the future. But there is no draft of NRC as of now, so there is no question controversy," he said.

"When it (NRC) will happen, then raise objections and they will be heard," he added, a reference to protests across the country against the NRC, which opposition parties have claimed is going to put some communities through hardship.

He claimed protests carried out by opposition parties against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC were being used by anti-national forces as a tool to create chaos in the country.

"CAA is not for Indian citizens but for foreigners," Trivedi said, adding that Mahatma Gandhi had also been a votary of giving citizenship to persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries.

Against the backdrop of allegations that the CAA was against Muslims, he said members of the community had also been provided citizenship.

"During the part five-and-half years, 566 Muslims (who applied) were given Indian citizenship," Trivedi said and also mentioned singer Adnan Sami as an example.

The BJP leader lashed out at passing of a resolution in the Kerala Assembly demanding scrapping of CAA and said the move in the southern state had no Constitutional validity.

Commenting on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's statement that CAA would not be implemented here, Trivedi said the CM should have consulted his advocate general before speaking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sudhanshu Trivedi BJP Citizenship Act NRC
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp