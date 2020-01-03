Home Nation

CAA protests: Congress leader says Firozabad police issued notice to man dead six years ago

Police issued notices under CrPC sections 107 and 116 to the dead and those around 90 years of age and asked them to furnish bonds of Rs 10 lakh each.

Published: 03rd January 2020 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard beside a poster of protestors suspected to have incited vandalism during protests against CAA and NRC in Lucknow Friday

Police personnel stand guard beside a poster of protestors suspected to have incited vandalism during protests against CAA and NRC in Lucknow. (File | PTI)

By PTI

FIROZABAD: Congress Thursday charged Firozabad police with initiating action against the dead in connection with the anti-citizenship law protest in the district on December 20.

Police issued notices under CrPC sections 107 and 116 to the dead and those around 90 years of age and asked them to furnish bonds of Rs 10 lakh each, AICC member Dharam Singh Yadav said.

Yadav said a notice has been issued to Banne Khan of Kotla area under Dakshin police station in connection with the protest six years after he died.

The former general secretary of UP Congress said notices were also issued to Fasahat Mir Khan and Sufi Ansari Hussain, who are around 90 years of age and not in good health.

He said when he raised the issue with City Magistrate Kunwar Pankaj, he assured him that action will be taken against those responsible for it.

Pankaj said an inquiry committee under CO City has been set up to look into the matter.

Protests against the new citizenship law were held in different parts of UP, including Firozabad.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned of a "crackdown" on the protesters and the government ordered that those found responsible for damaging public property during the protests would have to pay for it.

