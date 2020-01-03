CAA protests: UP court reserves order on bail to Congress worker Sadaf Jafar, ex-IPS officer Darapuri

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A court here on Friday reserved order on the bail plea of Congress worker Sadaf Jafar, ex-IPS officer S R Darapuri and six others.

They were arrested for alleged involvement in violence during anti-CAA protests here.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge SS Pandey heard their individual pleas as well as submissions of the government lawyer.

The others whose pleas were heard are Mohd Naseem, Mohd Shoaib, Nafees, Pawan Rai Ambedkar, Shah Faiz and Mohd Aziz.

Jafar was arrested on December 19 while she was live on Facebook from the spot where protests against the amended citizenship law had gone violent.

Police had said she was arrested for her involvement in clashes.

According to government lawyer Deepak Yadav, the Hazratganj police had arrested them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Section 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 1932.

They were earlier sent to judicial custody.