Home Nation

Calcutta High Court sets aside no-confidence motion against Bhatpara civic body chief

Justice Arindam Sinha also declared the meeting called for holding the no-confidence motion -- passed by a margin of 19-0 in the 35-member civic body -- null and void.

Published: 03rd January 2020 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress' trust vote triumph in the Bhatpara Municipality on Thursday was shortlived, as Calcutta High Court set aside the no-confidence motion, observing that it has been illegally convened.

It was brought against the BJP chairman of Bhatpara Municipality, Sourav Singh, by the ruling TMC.

Justice Arindam Sinha also declared the meeting called for holding the no-confidence motion -- passed by a margin of 19-0 in the 35-member civic body -- null and void.

Reacting to the court order, West Bengal Food and Supplies Minister and TMC North 24 Parganas district president Jyotipriyo Mullick said the party would look into further legal options.

"If need be, we would appeal to the division bench of the Calcutta High Court," Mullick said.

The Bhatpara Municipality falls under the constituency of Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh, who said the high court has delivered justice.

"The TMC, through illegal means, tried to capture the board. The people of Bhatpara are with us," Singh asserted.

Sourav Singh is the nephew of the BJP lawmaker.

The municipality has 35 members but its effective strength is 32.

At present, the TMC has 19 members and the BJP 12, while the Congress and CPI(M) have one councillor each.

There is one Independent councillor.

"We had the majority, so we won the trust vote today. I can confidently say that whenever a trust vote takes place, we would win it, as we have the support of the people of Bhatpara," said Mullick.

A total of 26 TMC members of the civic body had joined the saffron party in 2019, and Sourav Singh became its chairman after winning the trust vote in June, making Bhatpara the first BJP-controlled municipality in Bengal since Independence.

The Bhatpara Municipality chairman had convened a meeting on January 20 for bringing the no-confidence motion.

However, TMC councillors refused to wait till then and on December 30, gave a notice for holding the meeting to bring the motion on January 2.

The December 30 notice was challenged by three BJP councillors, claiming that councillors cannot give notice for the meeting, as it was against the state municipal laws.

Arjun Singh was a four-time TMC legislator and the chairman of Bhatpara Municipality since 2010 till March last year.

He switched over to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and was removed from the post of municipality chairman in April through a secret ballot, after a no-confidence motion was passed against him.

But, after he wrested the Barrackpore parliamentary seat from his former party, he turned the tables on TMC and regained his hold on Bhatpara, which is known to be his bastion.

Sourav Singh, his nephew, was then elected as the new chairman of the municipality in June 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Calcutta High Court Bhatpara Municipality BJP Sourav Singh Trinamool Congress
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp