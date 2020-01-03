Home Nation

Congress to bring resolution against CAA implementation in Assam: Tarun Gogoi

The resolution will make a plea to ensure that the Assam Accord is not violated or diluted in any way by the CAA which should not be implemented in the state, Gogoi said.

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi speaks during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi Friday Dec. 13 2019. (Photo | PTI)

GUWAHATI: Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Friday said the Congress will bring a resolution during the special one-day session of the Assam Legislative Assembly on January 13 to ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented in the state.

The resolution will make a plea to ensure that the Assam Accord is not violated or diluted in any way by the CAA which should not be implemented in the state, Gogoi told reporters here.

"The Assam Accord must be implemented in letter and spirit and should not be diluted in any way. The CAA has violated the Accord and the Preamble of our Constitution, leading to widespread agitations across the country", he said.

The stir demanding CAA's withdrawal is not confined to Assam alone but even in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi constituency where Section 144 has been imposed, Gogoi said.

The special session of the state assembly has been called on January 13 for constitutional ratification of the extension of reservations for scheduled tribes and castes.

"There is no dispute on this ratification and we support it."

"If the ruling BJP brings the resolution against the implementation of CAA, we will support it but if they do not, then we will place it in the house", Gogoi, who is fourth-term MLA, said.

Assam is passing through a critical period and this issue must be discussed in the house, the former cm said.

Protests against the CAA in Assam is by all sections of people and has been democratic so far but the government led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has adopted repressive measures to curb it, he said.

Congress members and other agitators are being put behind the bars with KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi arrested, handcuffed and the way he was treated as a criminal made the Assam Human Rights Commission take cognisance of it, he added.

The BJP has adopted a "double standard" on the foreigners' issue but "we are very clear that anyone who has come after March 24, 1971 should be detected and deported and this means even those who have come during our tenure".

The BJP accuses the Congress of doing vote bank politics on the issue but "when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister and I was the Chief Minister, they wanted to issue work permits to the illegal foreigners", he said.

"The BJP then wanted to give permits to both Hindus and Muslims but now they want to give it only to the Hindus", Gogoi added.

He accused the chief minister of betraying people of the state who had voted for him with love and trust, but now he does not listen to the voice of the people.

"He is the greatest betrayer. He was once given the title of 'Jatiya Nayak' (Peoples' Hero) but now he is considered as 'Jatiya Shatru' (Peoples' enemy)", the three-time former chief minister said.

Responding to a query on Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Congress leader said, "forget him. He moves to whoever is in power. He is a professional singer who sings to the tune of those in power".

"The BJP's arrogance will bring them down. They are undemocratic and are determined to destroy the unity and integrity of the nation", he added.

Gogoi accused the BJP government of failing to protect the language and culture of the state and added the country was in a mess- both politically and economically.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora and Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia were also present on the occasion.

