Dog's joyride on rickshaw amuses Twitterati

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A tweet of a dog wrapped in a blanket and enjoying a rickshaw ride while sitting on the seat wowed Twitterati on Thursday.

A user posted two pictures of the dog on a joyride and wrote: "Zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later." It got 1.7K retweets and 7.2K likes.

"Wow... someone got a ride!!" said one amused user.

"Such an emotional and inspirational picture," said another.

One user praised the unidentified rickshaw-puller: "That's why it is said that poor people are more generous than the rich guys, they have far bigger heart."

zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later pic.twitter.com/PFDvrlwxGw — hayat (@sevdazola) January 2, 2020

"Looks like Delhi to me!," "Wow! Shahi sawari," and "Even animals are better than humans," were some other comments.

One Twitter user remarked: "Probably God is pulling the rickshaw!"

"Give this guy a prize or something. I don't know, do something," read one post.

"Can somebody recognise this guy, please?" asked another.

"Sweetest thing on the Internet today," said one user.

One user ostensibly knew about the rickshaw-puller and the dog: "This is near Holy Family Hospital on Maulana Azad Road. It's almost their everyday routine. Seen it multiple times."