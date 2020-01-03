Home Nation

Dog's joyride on rickshaw amuses Twitterati

A tweet of a dog wrapped in a blanket and enjoying a rickshaw ride while sitting on the seat wowed Twitterati on Thursday.

A dog wrapped in a blanket and enjoying a rickshaw ride.

A dog wrapped in a blanket and enjoying a rickshaw ride. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

A user posted two pictures of the dog on a joyride and wrote: "Zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later." It got 1.7K retweets and 7.2K likes.

"Wow... someone got a ride!!" said one amused user.

"Such an emotional and inspirational picture," said another.

One user praised the unidentified rickshaw-puller: "That's why it is said that poor people are more generous than the rich guys, they have far bigger heart."

"Looks like Delhi to me!," "Wow! Shahi sawari," and "Even animals are better than humans," were some other comments.

One Twitter user remarked: "Probably God is pulling the rickshaw!"

"Give this guy a prize or something. I don't know, do something," read one post.

"Can somebody recognise this guy, please?" asked another.

"Sweetest thing on the Internet today," said one user.

One user ostensibly knew about the rickshaw-puller and the dog: "This is near Holy Family Hospital on Maulana Azad Road. It's almost their everyday routine. Seen it multiple times."

