Home Nation

Don't impose divisive agenda on country: Congress to Amit Shah on CAA, NRC

Congress said that NDA partners and BJP chief ministers are themselves not accepting the 'divisive' CAA but Modi and Shah were 'venting out their grouse' on the opposition by abusing them.

Published: 03rd January 2020 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of imposing a "conspiratorial and divisive agenda" on India and bringing the country to a 1947-like situation.

The Congress also told Shah that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi continue to "abuse" opposition leaders even as NDA constituents and chief ministers of the ruling BJP are not accepting the amended Citizenship Act.

"Amit Shah ji. Modi ji and you have been made Prime Minister and Home Minister to work for the public welfare and generate livelihoods for them and not abuse opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi.

"You have put the entire country in a situation like that in 1947 with your divisive and conspiratorial agenda. You should desist from slapping your conspiratorial and divisive agenda on the country," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a video posted on Twitter.

He alleged that NDA partners and BJP chief ministers are themselves not accepting the "divisive" CAA but Modi and Shah were "venting out their grouse" on the opposition by abusing them.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Gandhi 'sending' new year cards with Preamble printed to people in UP

"Now your own partners and allies as also your chief minister of Assam Sabananda Sonowal have refused to accept and implement the divisive CAA. Why are you venting out your grouse on the opposition? You should first set your own house in order and then talk to the country and take on the opposition," the Congress leader said.

Tagging a news report in English about Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal not being ready to accept the CAA in his state, Surjewala tweeted in Hindi, "Your allies are not accepting the divisive CAA, your own chief ministers are not accepting the CAA. Should we send you a Hindi translation".

Surjewala earlier dared Modi to dismiss the Assam chief minister from his own party for openly opposing the amended Citizenship Act and declare him an "anti-national" for doing so.

"Mr Prime Minister, Stop fooling India! Your own CM is openly opposing CAA. Will you now declare him 'anti-national'? I challenge you to dismiss him before criticising the opposition," he wrote on Twitter.

Sonowal gave a fresh twist to the debate over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), after he said in a tweet, "As a son of Assam, I will never settle foreigners in my state. This Sarbananda Sonowal will never allow this."

The Congress has been attacking the BJP-led government over the CAA and its chief ministers have said they would not implement the new citizenship law in their states.

TAGS
Congress Amit Shah Citizenship Act NRC
Comments

