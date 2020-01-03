Home Nation

DSGMC alleges Sikh community being forcefully expelled from Madhya Pradesh villages

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath has ordered a probe into the entire matter related to the state's Sheopur district.

Published: 03rd January 2020 12:35 AM

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Accusing the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh of patronizing violent protests against the Sikh community in villages of Sheopur district, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa has sought immediate intervention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the issue.

Sirsa, who is also an MLA of Shiromani Akali Dal (ruling NDA’s key constituent) in Delhi has sought immediate intervention from Home Minister Amit Shah in the issue of forcefully expulsion of Sikhs from Madhya Pradesh villages. He also demanded strong action against Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his government for patronizing such violent actions against Sikhs in the state.

In a statement released on Monday, Sirsa (who is also national spokesperson of Shiromani Akali Dal) alleged that the Kamal Nath government is patronizing violent protests against the Sikhs in some villages falling in Karhal Tehsil of Sheopur district. He said that these people have been given police protection and they are openly raising slogans to expel the Sikhs from these villages and usurp their properties.

The SAD leader further said that not only this but these people are also raising slogans that "whosoever will support Sikhs will be given beating with shoes and throw out Sikhs from Karhal". They were also threatened to meet the same fate of 1984 genocide and those people repeatedly announced this from their gathering.

He added that on one hand, the country has passed Citizenship Amendment Act and is inviting Sikhs from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to come to India where they will get protection against all the abuses. But on the other hand, the occurrence of incidents like those in Madhya Pradesh has raised concern in the Sikh community.

He also announced that a delegation from the DSGMC will visit the affected families soon and it will provide every help and support to these Sikh families. Meanwhile, acting in the matter, the chief minsiterordered a detailed probe into entire matter on Thursday including the administrative action having been taken to remove encroachment from public and private lands in villages under Karhal tehshil of Sheopur district.

He has said that some people from Sikh community have alleged discriminatory action by the local administration, after which the authorities have been asked to ensure that injustice isn’t meted out to anyone.

Also, a Committee comprising Sikh community members has been constituted under convenership of Congress leader Narendra Saluja. The Committee members will tour the concerned villages and meet the affected villagers before submitting report in the matter to the CM.

