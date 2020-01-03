Indian Railway launches integrated helpline number 139

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Railways has integrated railway helplines into single number 139 for quick grievance redressal of passengers during train journey.

As the new helpline will take over all the existing helpline numbers (except 182), it will be easy for the passengers to remember the number and connect with Railways for all their needs during travel.

A railway spokesperson said six numbers were integrated to one number in order to overcome the inconvenience over multiple helpline numbers for grievances and inquiry during travel.

The helpline can be used for general complaints, accidents and safety, SMS complaints, cleaning in coach, vigilance and catering services.

It will be available in 12 languages with Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). There is no need of a smartphone to call on 139 as it will provide easy access to all mobile users.

Passengers will have to press 1 for security and medical assistance and press 2 for information regarding PNR status, arrival/departure of train, accommodation, fare inquiry, ticket booking/cancellation, wake up alarm facility/destination alert, wheel-chair and meal booking.

Passengers have to press 3 for catering complaints, 4 for general complaints, 5 for vigilance related complaints, 6 for queries during accident and 9 for status of complaints. They can talk to call centre executive by pressing 1.

16 winter special trains

Indian Railways has decided to run 16 winter special trains to different destinations under ECoR jurisdiction from January 1 to April 1 in view of rush in regular trains during the winter season.

The decision was taken after reviewing the long waiting lists in regular trains.

The waitlisted passengers, who plan their holiday journey at the last moment especially during winter, can avail confirmed tickets in these special trains.

The trains included Santragachi-Coimbatore special, Sambalpur-Banswadi (Bengaluru) special, Chennai Central-Santragachi special, Bhubaneswar -Secunderabad special, Santragachi-Chennai Central Special, Puri-Santragachi Special, Shalimar-Puri-Santragachi weekly AC Special and Hatia-Bangalore Cant Special.